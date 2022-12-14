Make sure all signboards in Amritsar are in Punjabi by February 21, officials told

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 13

Chairing a meeting on Wednesday with Deputy Commissioner Harpeet Sudan and other administrative officials, Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer directed them to ensure that all signboards across the city are put up in Punjabi. The decision comes in wake of the state government’s earlier decision of promoting Punjabi. The deadline for this has been set as February 21, which is observed as the International Language Day.

Hayer said till February 21, 2023 all signboards across the state would be written in Punjabi and fines would also be imposed on those who failed to comply.

The Cabinet Minister said people of other states respected their mother tongue and their shops and commercial establishments had signboards in their mother tongue. He said the first preference on signboards should be Punjabi in the state. The meeting was attended by MLAs of various constituencies of the city.

#gurmeet singh meet hayer #punjabi