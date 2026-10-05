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Home / Amritsar / Make yoga part of daily life to stay healthy with age, says NGO chief

Make yoga part of daily life to stay healthy with age, says NGO chief

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:43 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Regular yoga can help people remain physically and mentally healthy as they age, said Bharatiya Yog Sansthan national president Desraj Gupta while addressing a yoga camp organised here on Sunday.

The Yoga Prerna Camp was organised at BBK DAV College to mark the 60th Yoga Day celebrations. Gupta also released his new book, ‘Yoga Darshan – Vibhuti Pada’, on the occasion.

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Gupta said ageing was a natural process, but regular yoga could help slow the decline in physical and mental functions associated with advancing age. He said people often became less active after retirement, which could accelerate the decline in bodily functions.

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He urged people to address age-related ailments through yoga and scientific understanding rather than superstition. “Yoga should be made a part of daily life,” he said.

Speaking about the sansthan, which was established in 1967, Gupta said it had more than 4,600 centres across 23 states in India and over 60 centres in 10 countries. He said millions of people were benefiting from free yoga sessions organised through these centres.

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During the programme, heads of 17 newly established yoga centres in the city, along with other office-bearers, were honoured. Gupta also interacted with centre heads, office-bearers and volunteers and called upon them to expand the institute’s activities to more cities.

The camp began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Gupta, Punjab president Kundan Virmani, Manmohan Kapoor and Satish Mahajan. A collective yoga session was followed by pranayama.

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