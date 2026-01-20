Making education accessible for all

Commencing her journey as an educator in 2012, as a teacher of Political Science, thereafter assuming the current role of principal, Reena Thakur's journey seems to be driven with a purpose - accessible, inclusive and holistic education for all.

Serving as the principal of Madhav Vidya Niketan, that runs day school and also evening classes for children from economical weaker sections, Thakur has been spearheading the school's holistic education programme. The school is under the aegis of the Sarvhitkari Educational Society that presides over 123 schools within Punjab and operates under the parent body— Vidya Bharti.

"Through the institution's evening school programme, it caters to approximately 265 students, with 190 students being taught in its Amritsar campus and 75 students in the border villages through voluntary efforts and collaborations. One has to ensure that these children receive holistic education, not just textbook knowledge," she said. These evening classes are held between 4 pm to 6 pm every day.

Contrary to perception, these students, she said, fare very well in terms of discipline and communication skills and enjoy all the holidays and events that are planned for them in the premises.

Reena Thakur said that education must come attached with a higher purpose. "For me, value-based education is important, professional excellence is something entirely different but a good student is one who supports the progress of the country and forms society's moral conscience," she said. As an educator, she wishes to nurture a sense of empathy in her students and one day embody India's vision of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam'.

"I believe every student has a special capability and that it is every teacher's duty to nurture, polish and hone each student's ability. So, I try to listen and discover a student's unique quality or interest and then instigate them to hone it, pursue it. That's how I break the ice with my students," she said.

In essence, she said, education's purpose is to transcend traditional learning, championing not just academic excellence and holistic development, but also committing deeply to societal uplift through concerted efforts to reach out to the most deprived and marginalised.