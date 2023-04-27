Malaria to be eradicated from dist by 2024: Civil Surgeon

Amritsar, April 26
The district Health Department organised a workshop at Government Girls Smart School at Nawan Kot here on Tuesday. The aim was to create awareness about malaria.
Speaking on the occasion, Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said the Health Department had set a target to eradicate malaria from the district by the end of 2024.
Dr Singh said the government had set a target of eradicating malaria from Punjab by the year 2030 for which public awareness and participation was a must. He said the Health Department was regularly organising events to create awareness about the causes of malaria as it was an easily preventable disease.
“We all have to focus on checking the breeding of mosquitoes near our places and it would automatically solve the problem of malaria,” he said.
The Civil Surgeon claimed that in 2022 the district had not reported even a single case of malaria. “The malaria wing of the Health Department had done a commendable job and we expect the district would remain malaria free this year also,” he said. The painting and quiz competitions were held on the occasion.
