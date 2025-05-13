Malwa Canal project to progress with completion of SIA Report

The Vice Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Prof Dr Karamjeet Singh, presided over the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) Study Report-2025 handing over ceremony today. Representatives of Department of Water Resources (WRD), Government of Punjab, were also present here today.

“The SIA Study is a testament to the commitment of our academic community to contribute meaningfully to state-building and policy implementation. The Malwa Canal project with its potential to bring transformative change by enhancing irrigation capacity, reducing groundwater dependence, improving food and water security and enabling sustainable development is of strategic importance to Punjab and the nation,” said the Vice- Chancellor. He added that the report highlights the concerns and vulnerabilities of affected communities, notably those requiring rehabilitation and resettlement support.

The completion of the SIA Study Report for the additional land acquisition of approximately 270 acres for the construction of the Malwa Canal in the districts of Ferozepur, Faridkot and Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, is a mandatory requirement under Section 4.1 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (herein after referred to as the RFCTLARR Act, 2013).

This acquisition is in addition to the initial land acquisition for the Malwa Canal Project (2024), which involved approximately 552.42 acres. The SIA Report for the 2024 acquisition has already been accepted by the Government of Punjab and is available on the official website of the Government of Punjab.

The present SIA Study Report (2025), concerning the additional acquisition of 270 acres for the construction of Malwa Canal, is of the view that the field study and public Hearings conducted in villages falling under seven tehsils and three districts of Ferozepur, Faridkot and Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, between March 25 to April 4 this year have established that the Malwa Canal Project fulfils the required “Public Purpose” clause under Section 4.1 of the RFCTLARR Act, 2013.

The report determined that the proposed acquisition of an additional 270 acres is the minimum land requirement necessary for the project, as any proposal to reroute the canal has been found technically, scientifically and economically non-viable and unfeasible.

The SIA Study Report has been completed under the supervision of Prof (Dr) Rajesh Kumar, Principal Project Coordinator, SIA Agency, GNDU.