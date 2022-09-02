Man accused of drug peddling jumps off roof in Amritsar to escape cops

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 1

An alleged drug peddler jumped from a roof in the Ghas Mandi area when he was being chased by a team of the Jalandhar Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday.

He reportedly got injured and later the police took him to a hospital. He was arrested in the case. He has been identified as Rohit.

His wife Nidhi said he was innocent and the police were implicating him in false case. She said no recovery was made from him.

She said he got frightened when over 20 policemen chased him. She said Rohit was a fruit vendor. A video of the incident went on viral on the social media.

However, a Jalandhar STF official said following a tip-off, the Special Task Force team headed by Sub-Inspector Inderjit Singh arrested Rohit and his accomplice and recovered 100-gm heroin and a country-made pistol with two live bullets from their possession.

He said Rohit earlier escaped from the spot and entered the Ghas Mandi area. He entered a house and later jumped from the roof in order to escape from the policemen.