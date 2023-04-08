Man arrested for abetment to suicide

Amritsar, April 7
An elderly man, identified as Ashwani Paul (67), committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan at a house here on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The suspect in the case was arrested today.
The police have found a suicide note from his pocket. On the complaint of his son, the police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Amarnath of Nehru Colony on Majitha Road.
Deceased’s son Prateek Paul stated to the police that his father used to work in a shop owned by Amarnath. In the evening he used to look after Anil Kumar, a mentally retarded son of Rama Rani of Akash Avenue and used to stay there in the night.
He said on Wednesday he got a call from Rama Rani that Ashwani had hanged himself with the ceiling fan. He said he along with family reached the spot and found a suicide note from his pocket. In the suicide note, which was written in Hindi, he blamed Amarnath for taking the extreme step of ending his life.
Varinder Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that the body was handed over to family members after autopsy. He said that police were awaiting the post mortem report while a case under Section 306 of the IPC .
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No threats detected after reports of active shooter at University of Oklahoma campus
The school in a tweet urged people to 'Avoid South Oval area...
Drunk man on board Delhi-Bengaluru flight attempts to open emergency exit mid-air
The accused, Pratheek, was in an inebriated state, say polic...
Missing Texas boy feared dead, police in US seek extradition of parents from India
Cindy Rodriguez Singh and Arshdeep are believed to have fled...