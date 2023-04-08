Man arrested for abetment to suicide

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

An elderly man, identified as Ashwani Paul (67), committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan at a house here on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The suspect in the case was arrested today.

The police have found a suicide note from his pocket. On the complaint of his son, the police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Amarnath of Nehru Colony on Majitha Road.

Deceased’s son Prateek Paul stated to the police that his father used to work in a shop owned by Amarnath. In the evening he used to look after Anil Kumar, a mentally retarded son of Rama Rani of Akash Avenue and used to stay there in the night.

He said on Wednesday he got a call from Rama Rani that Ashwani had hanged himself with the ceiling fan. He said he along with family reached the spot and found a suicide note from his pocket. In the suicide note, which was written in Hindi, he blamed Amarnath for taking the extreme step of ending his life.

Varinder Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that the body was handed over to family members after autopsy. He said that police were awaiting the post mortem report while a case under Section 306 of the IPC .