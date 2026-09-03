Man arrested for alleged desecration inside Golden Temple complex

The Amritsar police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly committing an act of desecration inside the Golden Temple complex. The accused allegedly tore out the ‘angs’ (pages) of Gutka Sahib and tied them to the dupatta of a woman devotee.

The woman, who was paying obeisance at the Akal Takht along with her family, later noticed the torn pages tied to her dupatta. She immediately alerted the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) staff, who subsequently lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Surinder Singh confirmed the incident and said the complaint was filed by SGPC employee Simranjit Singh, who was deputed in the parikrama area.

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Following the complaint, police and SGPC officials examined CCTV footage from the Golden Temple complex and identified the accused as Mandeep Singh, a resident of the Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar area.

The ACP said Mandeep Singh had allegedly tied the torn ‘angs’ of Gutka Sahib to the woman’s dupatta while she was paying obeisance at the Akal Takht.

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A case has been registered against the accused, who has been arrested. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the alleged act.