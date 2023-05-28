Man arrested for assaulting handicapped woman

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

A man barged into a house and critically injured a handicapped woman Navneet Kaur while snatching her mobile phone in Jethuwal village falling under the Kamboh police station here yesterday.

She was rushed to a hospital while the police have arrested the accused, identified as Satnam Singh Satta of the same village, for murder bid and snatching.

The victim’s husband, Nirmal Singh, is also a handicapped person and both are running tailoring business from home. He said they had a dargah in their verandah and both of them used to serve there. He said yesterday he was serving at the dargah while his wife was stitching clothes. He said suddenly he heard the cries of his wife. He said he saw Satnam snatching her mobile phone and she was resisting him. He said Satnam who was armed with datar hit her with it thereby leaving her seriously injured. He fled the spot with the mobile.

He said Navneet was rushed to a hospital. The police have registered a case against Satnam Singh under relevant sections of the IPC.