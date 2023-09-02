Man arrested for duping migrant

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 1

The police have arrested a Tarn Taran resident for allegedly duping a Bihar resident on the pretext of arranging a job for him in a private bank. The suspect was identified as Karandeep Singh, alias Karan, of Bugge village in Tarn Taran district. The police have confiscated a mobile phone and five SIM cards from the suspect. A case was registered against the suspect at the Sadar police station.

Bipin Kumar, who originally hailed from Bihar and now lives in the Ajit Nagar area, told the police that he came in contact with the suspect through a social media application. He said they met each other and the suspect promised to get him recruited in a private bank. He said till now, the suspect had cheated him of Rs 23,600 and was demanding more money from him. The victim said he got suspicious when the suspect demanded Rs 7,000 from him.

