Man arrested for killing, burning body of his pregnant wife in Beas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 19

A six-month pregnant woman was killed allegedly by her husband in Bullenangal village in Beas here today. The accused identified as Sukhdev Singh burnt her body inside the house in order to dispose it of.

However, the local people informed the police which reached the spot and sent the half-burnt body for a post mortem examination. Gurwinder Singh, SHO, Beas police station, said the accused was arrested in this connection.

Jyoti, a resident of Kaler Ghuman village and the victim’s mother, told the police that Pinki got married to Sukhdev, a daily wager, around four years ago.

She said he used to physically assault her daughter over one issue or other. Pinki had told about her woes to her family over phone a number of times.

She said she along with her family and relatives asked Sukhdev to desist from this, but in vain.

Jyoti said Pinki was six months’ pregnant, while Sukhdv was not going to his work for days now. She said he had kept pigeons on his roof and was involved in pigeon flying competitions.

He hardly used to take her daughter (Pinki) to doctor for checkup.

She said today the couple had a quarrel over some issue following which he murdered her daughter and later burnt the body.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.