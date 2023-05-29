Man arrested for raping daughter in Nagoke village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 28

A Nagoke village resident accused of raping his mentally retarded teenage daughter was arrested by Verowal police on Saturday.

Police said that the accused, aged 50, has been identified as Kuldeep Singh. His wife had passed away in 2014. The accused was caught in an objectionable position by his sister-in-law (elder brother’s wife) Kulwinder Kaur who complained to the police.

The girl is his younger daughter while his elder daughter was married. His son too lived with his married sister. Kulwinder Kaur said the accused was taking advantage of the girl’s condition. A case under Section 376, 376-(2) to be read with Section 8 of POCSO Act was registered on Saturday and the man had been arrested by the police.