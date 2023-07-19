Man arrested for raping teenage girl

Tarn Taran, July 18
The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a teenage girl of Chohla Sahib village. The mentally challenged girl was his neighbour. The suspect called the victim on her mobile phone on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, took her to a shop in the village and raped her.
The girl narrated the incident to her family and the matter was brought to the notice of the police. Inspector Narinder Kaur recorded the vicitim’s statement. A case under Sections 376 of IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act was registered against suspect. The suspects was arrested on Monday and produced in the court on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas
IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...
ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for current fiscal
In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB says ...
Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot appointed to key administrative position in US
Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of ...
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Farmer Ishwar Gaykar (36) from Pachghar village in Junnar te...