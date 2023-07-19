Man arrested for raping teenage girl

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 18

The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a teenage girl of Chohla Sahib village. The mentally challenged girl was his neighbour. The suspect called the victim on her mobile phone on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, took her to a shop in the village and raped her.

The girl narrated the incident to her family and the matter was brought to the notice of the police. Inspector Narinder Kaur recorded the vicitim’s statement. A case under Sections 376 of IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act was registered against suspect. The suspects was arrested on Monday and produced in the court on Tuesday.

