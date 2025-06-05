DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / Man arrested for sneaking in sedative pills for his son in jail

Man arrested for sneaking in sedative pills for his son in jail

A man, Sarabjit Singh, was arrested at Amritsar Central Jail after being caught attempting to smuggle sedative pills to his son, Harpreet Singh, who is incarcerated there. Sarabjit was blackmailed by Harpreet, who threatened suicide unless his father brought the pills. Harpreet's actions stemmed from his addiction, while Sarabjit was facing other family problems, including a drug-addicted son and a bedridden wife. Sarabjit now faces charges under the NDPS Act. (This summary is generated via AI.)
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:31 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Blackmailed by his son lodged in the Amritsar Central Jail, a man landed in the police net after he tried to sneak in sedative pills to him here on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Verowal in Tarn Taran district, was arrested by Amritsar Central Jail staff during checking when he came to meet his son Harpreet Singh who has been lodged in the jail for the past two years.

Assistant Superintendent of Jail Naresh Pal lodged a complaint with the Islamabad police station in this connection. He said during the meeting while Sarabjit came to meet Harpreet, jail staff searched and confiscated the intoxicants from him.

Advertisement

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ashwani Kumar, investigating officer, said during an initial probe, it was found that Sarabjit had not come to meet him for a year now. Recently, he sent a message to Sarabjit Singh and threatened to commit suicide in the jail complex. He also pressurised him to bring the sedative pills.

“If he would not have brought the pills, Harpreet told him that he would end his life in jail before he (Sarabjit) reaches home,” the Assistant Sub-Inspector said.

Advertisement

His second son was also hooked to drugs while his wife was bed-ridden as her both legs were broken. Now, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act was registered against Sarabjit also.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts