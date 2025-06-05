Man arrested for sneaking in sedative pills for his son in jail

Blackmailed by his son lodged in the Amritsar Central Jail, a man landed in the police net after he tried to sneak in sedative pills to him here on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Verowal in Tarn Taran district, was arrested by Amritsar Central Jail staff during checking when he came to meet his son Harpreet Singh who has been lodged in the jail for the past two years.

Assistant Superintendent of Jail Naresh Pal lodged a complaint with the Islamabad police station in this connection. He said during the meeting while Sarabjit came to meet Harpreet, jail staff searched and confiscated the intoxicants from him.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ashwani Kumar, investigating officer, said during an initial probe, it was found that Sarabjit had not come to meet him for a year now. Recently, he sent a message to Sarabjit Singh and threatened to commit suicide in the jail complex. He also pressurised him to bring the sedative pills.

“If he would not have brought the pills, Harpreet told him that he would end his life in jail before he (Sarabjit) reaches home,” the Assistant Sub-Inspector said.

His second son was also hooked to drugs while his wife was bed-ridden as her both legs were broken. Now, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act was registered against Sarabjit also.