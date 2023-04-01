Man arrested in theft case in Amritsar

Amritsar: The Sadar police have arrested a man, identified as Karanpal Singh of Ramdas area, for allegedly burgling foreign and Indian currency from the house of an England-based NRI. Aman Sharma, the complainant, said that he runs a grocery store in England and had come for a function on March 1. He said four days ago he along with his family went to meet his maternal uncle at Karnal. He said on Thursday when he reached home he found the locks of wardrobe broken and 340 pound and Rs 14,000 stolen. TNS

1.7-kg heroin seized near IB

Amritsar: In yet another seizure, the Border Security Force confiscated 1.7 kg of heroin from near Daoke border village in the wee hours on Friday. The contraband was wrapped in socks and concealed in agricultural fields. BSF officials said that on opening socks three packets of heroin were seized. They said on weighing the BSF found 1.7-kg heroin from it. TNS

Business as usual: A rickshaw-puller goes about his job on a rainy day on Friday in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar