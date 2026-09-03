Man arrested with 14 kg opium in Tarn Taran village

A police party from the Valtoha police station recovered 14 kg of opium from a car-borne man near Dasuwal village in Tarn Taran district on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Gurmeet Singh, alias Geetu, a resident of Margindpura village.

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Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh said that a police party was checking vehicles at a naka near Dasuwal village when it intercepted a man travelling in a Verna car. During search of the vehicle, the police recovered a heavy object wrapped in a wax packet. On checking the packet, 14 kg of opium was found inside. The police also recovered Rs 1,000 in drug money from the accused.

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The police impounded the car and registered a case against the accused at the Valtoha police station under Sections 18-B and 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to five days’ police custody.