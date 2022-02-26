Man arrested with 70 boxes of smuggled wine in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 25

The police arrested an interstate liquor smuggler, identified as Santokh Singh, a resident of Gawal Mandi area on Ram Tirath Road here on Friday. The police also recovered 70 boxes of English wine from his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashpal Singh said his accomplice, Rohit of Namak Mandi area, escaped from the spot. He said on specific input, the police intercepted a truck (PB-13-BM-5869) being driven by Santokh Singh. During search, the police recovered the liquor boxes. However, he failed to produce any document regarding the seized liquor.

He said during a preliminary probe, it was found that he had been supplying illegal liquor to Amritsar and its adjoining districts for a long time. He said during the probe names of several big fish in the racket had come up and raids were on to arrest them. ACP Abhimanyu Rana said a case under Section 420 of the IPC and Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been registered against Santokh Singh and Rohit at the Maqboolpura police station here. He said he was produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigation. More arrests were likely to be made soon, he said.