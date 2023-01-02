Man arrested with liquor at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Amritsar, January 1
The SGPC task force held a man at the Golden Temple complex yesterday when he tried to enter the Golden Temple in an inebriated state.
He was later handed over to the cops, who have initiated taken action against him. He has been identified as a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The police also seized liquor from his possession. The SGPC task force grew suspicious of his activities when they saw him try repeatedly to gain entry into the Parikarama of the shrine. Satnam Singh, the manager of the Darbar Sahib confirmed the veracity of details about the incident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...