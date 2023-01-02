Man arrested with liquor at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 1

The SGPC task force held a man at the Golden Temple complex yesterday when he tried to enter the Golden Temple in an inebriated state.

He was later handed over to the cops, who have initiated taken action against him. He has been identified as a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The police also seized liquor from his possession. The SGPC task force grew suspicious of his activities when they saw him try repeatedly to gain entry into the Parikarama of the shrine. Satnam Singh, the manager of the Darbar Sahib confirmed the veracity of details about the incident.