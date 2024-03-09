Man arrested with weapon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The rural police have arrested Karanbir Singh, a resident of Wadala Kalan village, and recovered a country-made weapon with five live cartridges from his possession. He was wanted by the rural police and Batala police in several firing incidents. He was evading arrest for past six months. Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar rural police, confirmed his arrest and said that he was nabbed from Dhol Kalan village. According to information, the accused had two criminal cases of setting liquor vend on fire in Batala area around six months ago. He had an arms act and attempt to murder case against him registered with Amritsar rural police last year. The SSP said he would be produced in the court and brought on police remand for further interrogation. TNS

Youth held for raping minor

Amritsar: The Jhander police have arrested Hardeep Singh of Kotli Sakkianwali village for allegedly raping a minor teenage girl. The victim was alone at home when the incident took place four days ago.Initially, fearing social insult, the family did not lodge complaint against the accused, but now the police booked and arrested him following a statement of the mother of the victim. She told the police that on Monday she had gone out for some work and her daughter was alone at home. She said when she returned she found Hardeep was raping her daughter. On seeing her, he fled away.The police have registered an FIR under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.