Man attacked, dies; wife also serious

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

A man was brutally murdered while his wife left critically injured in an attack near Dehriwal village falling under Tarsikka police here on Wednesday.

The police have booked unidentified persons in this connection and launched further probe. The deceased was identified as Manjit Singh (46). His wife Narinder Kaur was rushed to a private hospital in the Mattewal area.

Swarn Singh, father of the deceased and resident of Bulara village, told the police that Manjit used to work as a tailor and got married to Narinder Kaur 22 years ago. He said on Wednesday around 4.15 am, the couple left for a hospital in Beas to buy medicine on their bike (PB-02-DO-8720), which is nearly 14 km from their house. He said he got a call from a person that unidentified persons had attacked his son and wife leaving them seriously injured. The incident occurred near Dehriwal village, nearly 2 km from their village.

He said he took his other son Harjit Singh along and rushed to the spot where he found his son dead on the spot. He had sharp weapon injuries on his head, while Narinder Kaur was also lying near him in an unconscious condition. He said he left Harjit near the body and took Narinder to hospital, where she is under treatment. SI Balraj Singh, IO, said a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered in this regard, while further probe was on. There are no clues so far.