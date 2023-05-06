Man attacked, robbed of bike in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 5

Three unidentified armed robbers snatched a motorcycle and other important documents from a person who was on way back home from Amritsar to Khawaspur village on his motorcycle on the night of May 3.

The victim, Kuldeep Singh of Khawaspur, in his complaint to the Goindwal Sahib police said he was returning home when near Kang village three

motor-cycle-borne armed robbers attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and took his motorcycle, mobile phone and other important documents.

The Goindwal Sahib police had registered a case under Sections 379-B and 341 of the IPC in this regard, said investigating officer ASI Gurbinder Singh.