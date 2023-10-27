Man attacked while thwarting robbery attempt at home

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 26

Two unidentified robbers entered a house and injured an elderly man and took away jewellery from the house here on Tuesday. He was alone at the time of the incident. The accused slit his throat with a sharp weapon before escaping from the spot. He is currently recuperating in a private hospital. The Majitha Road police have registered a case in this regard.

The victim, identified as Amarpreet Singh, told the police that on Tuesday evening two unknown youths with faced covered with cloth entered his house and started demanding money from him. As he denied having the same at that time, the accused opened the wardrobe and took out jewellery from the jewellery box. He said as he tried to call his son, they snatched his phone and threw it away.

He said he tried to raise an alarm, but the accused attacked him with a blade on his throat due to which he started bleeding. He said in the meantime his son arrived home and he rushed him to a private hospital where he is under treatment.

The police said a case under Sections 379-B (2), 451, 34 of the IPC was registered in this connection. ASI Harwant Singh, investigating officer in the case, said CCTV cameras in the area were being scanned to find clues about the perpetrators