Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

A woman, accused of murder, was seriously injured after her father-in-law attacked her on the premises of a court here on Tuesday.

The onlookers nabbed the accused, identified as Karnail Singh of Wadala Bhittewad, and handed him over to the police. The injured, identified as Manpreet Kaur, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the Amritsar Bar Association, headed by Vipin Dhand, expressed their concern over security arrangements in the court complex.

The Amritsar rural police had arrested Manpreet Kaur along with her paramour Gurjant Singh and his accomplice Jagpreet Singh for killing her husband, identified as Yudhbir Singh (25), a few days ago.

As per details, Yudhbir was married to Manpreet of Chhattisgarh around six years ago. The couple has a three-year-old daughter from the marriage. Karnail Singh had told the police that following the marriage, the couple used to quarrel over various issues. Perturbed over this, he separated from them and gave a portion of the house to the couple.

He said on September 16 night, he heard someone shouting and when he went there, he saw that Manpreet, with the help of Gurjant and Jagpreet, had killed his son. He said on seeing him, they fled the spot on a bike. Following an initial probe, the police found that Manpreet allegedly had illicit relations with Jagpreet, which led to the murder.

Sukh Dyal, Court Complex police chowki in-charge, said Karnail Singh had come to the court against a bail plea filed by Manpreet. He said when he saw Manpreet, he could not control his anger and attacked her.

Woman was held for killing husband