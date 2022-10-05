 Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar : The Tribune India

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

Amritsar Bar Association expresses concern over security

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

The injured woman in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

A woman, accused of murder, was seriously injured after her father-in-law attacked her on the premises of a court here on Tuesday.

The onlookers nabbed the accused, identified as Karnail Singh of Wadala Bhittewad, and handed him over to the police. The injured, identified as Manpreet Kaur, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the Amritsar Bar Association, headed by Vipin Dhand, expressed their concern over security arrangements in the court complex.

The Amritsar rural police had arrested Manpreet Kaur along with her paramour Gurjant Singh and his accomplice Jagpreet Singh for killing her husband, identified as Yudhbir Singh (25), a few days ago.

As per details, Yudhbir was married to Manpreet of Chhattisgarh around six years ago. The couple has a three-year-old daughter from the marriage. Karnail Singh had told the police that following the marriage, the couple used to quarrel over various issues. Perturbed over this, he separated from them and gave a portion of the house to the couple.

He said on September 16 night, he heard someone shouting and when he went there, he saw that Manpreet, with the help of Gurjant and Jagpreet, had killed his son. He said on seeing him, they fled the spot on a bike. Following an initial probe, the police found that Manpreet allegedly had illicit relations with Jagpreet, which led to the murder.

Sukh Dyal, Court Complex police chowki in-charge, said Karnail Singh had come to the court against a bail plea filed by Manpreet. He said when he saw Manpreet, he could not control his anger and attacked her.

Woman was held for killing husband

  • The Amritsar rural police had arrested Manpreet Kaur along with her paramour Gurjant Singh and his accomplice Jagpreet Singh for killing her husband, identified as Yudhbir Singh (25), a few days ago.
  • As per details, Yudhbir was married to Manpreet of Chhattisgarh around six years ago. The couple has a three-year-old daughter from the marriage. Karnail Singh had told the police that following the marriage, the couple used to quarrel over various issues. Perturbed over this, he separated from them and gave a portion of the house to the couple.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

2
Nation

Ankita Bhandari had cried 'help me, help me'; who was the 'VIP' she was 'forced' to offer 'special services' to at Rishikesh resort?

3
J & K

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

4
Ludhiana

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Vigilance books OSD to ex-CM Capt Sandeep Sandhu; allegedly received financial benefit

5
J & K

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

6
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi offers Zelensky Indian mediation to end conflict with Russia

7
Trending

Video: 6 months after ex-wife Tina Dabi's 'simple' wedding, Athar Khan marries fiancee Mehreen Qazi in a lavish ceremony

8
Nation

Ten bodies spotted, four retrieved after avalanche in Uttarakhand: Mountaineering institute principal

9
Amritsar

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

10
Entertainment

With Neha Kakkar’s song O Sajna coming under fire, the issue of whether remixes are warranted is back. Experts share their take

Don't Miss

View All
Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Amritsar

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Top News

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus

Amid Amit Shah’s J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...

‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...

Dubai's new Hindu temple with 16 deities to open for public on Dussehra

Dubai's new Hindu temple with 16 deities to open for public on Dussehra

UAE's Minister of Tolerance inaugurates


Cities

View All

Assembly in Session: Set up fire station in Civil Lines area, demands MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap

Assembly in Session: Set up fire station in Civil Lines area, demands MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

This Dasehra festival, Ravana comes to holy city in green avatars

Amritsar MC notices to 125 for property tax scrutiny

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Amritsar-based cyclist bags bronze at national games in Gujarat

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

395 dengue cases in Chandigarh so far, early rain to blame for uptick

3 more held for loan app fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 chemist moves court against fresh notice

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi L-G orders inquiry into AAP govt's free power scheme

AIIMS cracks the whip, no cellphones for OPD front-desk staff

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC yet to start fogging in slums

National Games: 25-yr-old Twinkle shines in athletics with silver

1,731 MT paddy procured in Nawanshahr mandis

Dual constitution case: Court rejects SAD plea challenging jurisdiction

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by city resident

Man dupes cousin of Rs 1.69L, booked

Flying squads to check illegal inflow of paddy in region

Catching criminals to reuniting families, PCR staff doing it all

ADGP Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines’ security

ADGP Arpit Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines' security

Patiala police book DSP for 'raping' tenant

Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

Private hospitals, labs encroach on public roads in Patiala, commuters suffer

Patiala health officials raid sweets shops, collect six samples