Man attempts suicide over police 'inaction'

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 23

Perturbed over alleged inaction in a case of molestation of his daughter by Sadar police (Tarn Taran), a resident of Pandori Gola village consumed some poisonous substance here on Saturday. The father of the victim girl was admitted to a private hospital in Tarn Taran where his condition was stated to be critical.

The man and his wife had approached the Sadar police many times since the incident took place, but the police were allegedly overlooking his appeals. Being under mental depression, the man consumed some poisonous substance.

Taking the development seriously, the police booked the accused under Section 354 of the IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act on Sunday after a week of the occurrence of the incident. Inspector Prabhjit Singh, SHO, Sadar police station, said the accused had been identified as Kulwinder Singh, who happened to be a relative of the victim’s family. The accused is said to be 60 years of age while the victim is just nine years old. The accused took the victim to his house where he molested her and made a bid to abuse her physically too.

