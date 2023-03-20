Man beaten to death over ‘stolen’ utensil

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 19

Jion Singh (62), a resident of Dial Rajputan village, was allegedly tortured to death on Saturday. Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO, Sadar, Tarn Taran, said that on the basis of the statement of Amarjit Kaur, wife of the deceased, Sukhdev Singh Sukha of the same village had been nominated as an accused in the murder case.

Amarjit Kaur said the accused Sukhdev Singh was suspicious that Jion Singh had stolen a ‘patila’ (utensil) from his house. The accused took Jion Singh to his home on Saturday on the pretext of some urgent work. Jion Singh did not return till quite late. His wife Amarjit Kaur went to the house of the accused where she saw Sukhdev Singh Sukha torturing Jion Singh with an iron rod, hitting him on his head and legs. Jion Singh was lying in a pool of blood when his wife visited the house of the accused.

She took her husband to the Community Health Centre, Kairon, where he succumbed to his wounds soon after he was admitted.