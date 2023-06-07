Man booked for assault

Phagwara, June 6
The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a man on the charge of assaulting a co-villager. The police said the accused had been identified as Munish Kumar of Singhpur Dona village. Mangi, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused attacked with a sharp weapon.
