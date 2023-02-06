Man booked for cheating

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 5

The city police have booked Naushehra Pannuan resident Pargat Singh for taking a cash amount of Rs 2.17 lakh on the pretext of paying the amount as bribe to two police inspectors three months back.

The police said that the accused had taken the bribe amount from Gursharan Singh Joni of Naushehra Pannuan, who was looking for some favour for his son Gurpreet Singh Gopi.

Gopi was booked by the city police four months back in connection with a firing incident outside an IELTS centre near the Tarn Taran bus stand. One person was injured in the incident. Gurpreet Singh was booked under Section 307 of the IPC and under the Arms Act.

Inspector Harpreet Singh had registered a case and Inspector Prabhjit Singh was investigating the case.

The accused, Pargat, took the amount of Rs 2.17 lakh from Gursharan, vowing to get him some favour from the police officers.

The accused, Pargat, who has been booked under Section 420 of the IPC and under the Prevention of Corruption Act, is still at large.