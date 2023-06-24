Man booked for firing in Ajnala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 23

A property dispute led to a firing incident in Granthgarh village falling under the Ajnala police station here yesterday. The police have booked the accused, identified as Amandeep Singh of same village, involved in the firing.

ASI Balwinder Singh on whose complaint the police registered the case told that Rajinder Singh had given his share of land on contract to Amandeep Singh. Rajinder has a dispute of around 10 kanals of land with his nephew Simranjit Singh. A case has been registered.