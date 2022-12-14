Man booked for harassing wife, seeking dowry

Nakodar, December 13
The Nakodar Sadar police have booked Satvir Singh, a resident of Kang Sahibu, in a dowry harassment case. His wife Manprit Kaur had filed a complaint with the police claiming that Satvir had been harassing her to get more money from her in dowry. Kaur has also accused him of assaulting her.
Investigating officer Janak Raj said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 498-A (Punishment for subjecting woman to cruelty.) and 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust.) of the Indian Penal Code following an inquiry. No arrest has been made yet.
