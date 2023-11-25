Amritsar man booked for hurting religious sentiments

Amritsar, November 24
The Lopoke police have booked Satnam Singh of Vairoke village for allegedly defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class after he allegedly burned the posters having pictures of a Sikh shrine and the first Sikh Guru.
Angrej Singh told the police that in order to mark the Parkash Purv of Guru Nanak Dev, the village will organise a kabaddi match while celebrating the occasion. He said the match would be held on November 27 with the help of NRI youth.
He said posters and banners were put up at various places in the village and nearby areas for publicity. He said the posters have the pictures of Gurudwara Ber Sahib, Guru Nanak Dev and eight religious preachers. He said on Wednesday night he and his friends saw Satnam Singh torching these banners with the help of paddy straw. He said on seeing them, he fled.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year
The security breach happened on January 5, 2022 when Modi wa...
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Protracted rescue operation looms as auger encounters technical Issues
Vertical drilling emerges as a ray of hope
Rajasthan Assembly election: 27.74% voter turnout till 11 am
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Delhi set to record 11th severe air day in November
Air quality in Delhi turned 'severe' again on Friday with a ...
Indian student in coma after alleged assault in Australia
The student in his 20s was rushed to the Royal Hobart Hospit...