Amritsar man booked for hurting religious sentiments

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 24

The Lopoke police have booked Satnam Singh of Vairoke village for allegedly defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class after he allegedly burned the posters having pictures of a Sikh shrine and the first Sikh Guru.

Angrej Singh told the police that in order to mark the Parkash Purv of Guru Nanak Dev, the village will organise a kabaddi match while celebrating the occasion. He said the match would be held on November 27 with the help of NRI youth.

He said posters and banners were put up at various places in the village and nearby areas for publicity. He said the posters have the pictures of Gurudwara Ber Sahib, Guru Nanak Dev and eight religious preachers. He said on Wednesday night he and his friends saw Satnam Singh torching these banners with the help of paddy straw. He said on seeing them, he fled.

