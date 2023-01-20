Man booked for killing wife

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 19

A woman, identified as Gurjit Kaur (38), was killed by her husband on the Bhai Manjh Singh road in Kot Mit Singh area on Thursday.

She was allegedly hit on the head with some blunt item. A domestic dispute is stated to be the reason behind the murder. The accused, Harpal Singh, fled the spot after killing her.

Joginder Singh, father of the victim, said his daughter and her husband had not been on good terms. The couple had two children.