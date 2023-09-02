Man booked for murder attempt

Amritsar, September 1
The police have added attempt to murder charge in the first information report (FIR) registered against Sukhbir Singh, who had assaulted a girl, her grandfather and sister twice.
He and his two accomplices had attacked them with a sharp weapon when the victim and her grandfather was returning home from an institution on Mall Road.
Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said, “Based on circumstantial evidences and nature of injuries, we have added Section 307 of the IPC in the FIR.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
After historic moon landing, India's maiden sun mission all set for launch today
The Sun expedition comes close on the heels of ISRO's succes...
US President Biden to travel to India on September 7 to attend G20 summit; to have bilateral meeting with PM Modi
They will also mitigate the economic and social impacts of R...
'Pregnant' tribal woman in 'relationship with another man' paraded naked by husband in Rajasthan; 8 arrested
The incident, caught on camera, was widely criticised by var...
Skies clear in Sri Lanka's Pallekele, toss expected on time in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match
According to weather.com at 9.09 am IST, there are fewer cha...
Will fight Lok Sabha elections together 'as far as possible': INDIA passes resolution
Says spirit of ‘give and take’ to govern seat-sharing | Khar...