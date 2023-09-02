Man booked for murder attempt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 1

The police have added attempt to murder charge in the first information report (FIR) registered against Sukhbir Singh, who had assaulted a girl, her grandfather and sister twice.

He and his two accomplices had attacked them with a sharp weapon when the victim and her grandfather was returning home from an institution on Mall Road.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said, “Based on circumstantial evidences and nature of injuries, we have added Section 307 of the IPC in the FIR.