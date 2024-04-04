Man booked for rape

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 3

The city police have booked one Baljit Singh, a resident of Thandhe village in Amritsar district, in a rape case on Tuesday.

ASI Karamjit Kaur recorded the statement of the victim girl. The victim, in her statement, alleged that the accused took her to Amritsar from Tarn Taran in his car on the pretext of celebrating his birthday more than three months back.

He took her to some hotel where they stayed for the night. The accused, assuring to marry the girl, established physical relations with her repeatedly. The victim said that he later refused and stopped responding to her on mobile.

A case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, said the city police.

