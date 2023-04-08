Man booked for rape, illegal confinement

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

The Amritsar Rural Police have booked a man for allegedly raping a married woman at Vichhoa village falling under the Jhander police station here.

In her complaint to the police, the victim alleged that the accused, identified as Rajbir Singh, kept him in illegal detention in a room for four days and raped her repeatedly.

The victim said she worked as a domestic help. On March 31, she was going to purchase clothes from Fatehgarh Churian when the accused intercepted her and offered her a lift. She said she sat on her bike. But instead of Fatehgarh Churian, he took her to Amritsar where the accused detained her in a room and committed the crime repeatedly.

She alleged on Tuesday he left her at the Fatehgarh Churian bus stand and fled after threatening to kill her family if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The police have registered a case under Sections 376, 342 and 506 of the IPC against Rajbir who is yet to be arrested.