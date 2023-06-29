Man booked for raping woman in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 28

A married woman accused Sukhwinder Singh of Dehriwal village developing physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. The police have registered a case in this connection. The victim, a Gurdaspur resident, told the police that she worked as domestic help and used to visit Dehriwal village to meet her sister.

She alleged that she developed a friendship with Sukhwinder Singh. She alleged the accused called her to his house on February 20 when he was alone. She alleged the accused made physical relations with her against her wishes on the pretext of marriage. She alleged that the accused now refused to marry her and threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed it to somebody.