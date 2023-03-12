Man booked for sodomising minor

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 11

An 11-year-old boy was sodomised by a 20-year-old youth in his native village Dialpur here a week ago .

The police said the accused had been identified as Husanpreet Singh (20). The father of the victim informed the police that the boy had gone to the village school to play football as usual on March 4. The accused took him to the back of a room in the school where he committed the crime. The accused threatened to kill him in case he revealed it to anybody.

After the incident, the victim suffered mental stress, which further left his parents worried. The boy revealed the incident to his mother, who further shared the crime with her husband.

The family lodged a complaint with the police on Friday. A case was registered against the accused.