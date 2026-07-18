Man booked in fake arms licence case in Tarn Taran

The police have booked a resident of Pandori Gola village for duping a Kulla village resident of Rs 1.90 lakh in a fake arms licence case.

Advertisement

The complainant, Tarsem Singh, told the police that he had approached Karan Singh, a resident of Pandori Gola village, for an arms licence following a robbery in his garments’ store.

Advertisement

The former approached Karan and paid him Rs 1.90 lakh for the same. At the time of the renewal of the licence, he came to know that it was fake. Following this he filed a police complaint and subsequently a case under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 of the BNS was registered against the accused.