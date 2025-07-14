Man booked on abduction charge

The city police have booked a resident of the local Muradpur locality in connection with the abduction of a teenage girl. The victim went missing under mysterious circumstances on July 1.

The victim was abducted when she was alone in the house as her parents were daily wage earners and were for work. The family has been making all-out efforts to trace the girl.

Kirpal Singh, ASI (city police), said on the statement of the victim’s father, suspect Palwinder Singh Rahul of the Muradpur locality has been booked under Sections 137 (2) and 87 of the BNS. It is alleged that the accused abducted her by luring to marry her.