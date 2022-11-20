Man booked on rape charge

Amritsar, November 19
A woman has accused a person of raping her after blackmailing. A complaint was lodged with the police a month ago, while a case was registered only yesterday after a probe by an SP-rank officer.
The victim told the police that the accused, Ranjit Singh of Lopoke, blackmailed her and forcibly made physical relations with her.
The police have registered a case, while no arrest has been made so far.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince
India played an essential role in negotiating the G20 Summi...
Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak
Asks FATF chief to keep vigil on nations aiding terrorists
Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital
Mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali