Man booked on rape charge

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

A woman has accused a person of raping her after blackmailing. A complaint was lodged with the police a month ago, while a case was registered only yesterday after a probe by an SP-rank officer.

The victim told the police that the accused, Ranjit Singh of Lopoke, blackmailed her and forcibly made physical relations with her.

The police have registered a case, while no arrest has been made so far.