Man brandishes pistol to clear traffic, booked

Amritsar, February 6
Day after a video of a man clearing traffic while brandishing a revolver surfaced, the city police have registered a case against unknown person in this connection.
“We have registered an FIR under Section 336 of the IPC and Sections 25/27/30/54/59 of the Arms Act at the Cantonment police station here. Efforts were on to identify the man,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Parminder Singh Bhandal.
The incident occurred near the Islamabad railway crossing in Pultighar area. Though the man did not threaten anyone, he was seen streamlining traffic.
As the video went viral in social media, the police started identifying the man.
Bhandal said nobody was allowed to take law into their hands or create panic among the people by brandishing firearms. He said appropriate action would be taken and police would also cancel his licence as per law.
