Man clears traffic jam at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 5

The gravity of traffic situation can be gauzed from a video that went viral on social media in which a man is reportedly seen clearing traffic bottleneck while brandishing a revolver.

The incident occurred near the Islamabad railway crossing in Pultighar area. Though the man did not threat anyone, he was seen streamlining traffic.

The traffic situation in Putlighar area has worsened in the recent past. DCP (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said they had also received the video and investigations were in progress in this connection.