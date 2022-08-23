Man consumes poison, dies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 22

Rajinder Singh of Professor Colony on the Majitha road allegedly died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance here yesterday. He is stated to be perturbed over his deteriorating health condition.

Following the statement of his wife Bubby Kaur, the police initiated inquest proceedings in the case. According to the police, his condition deteriorated after he consumed the poisonous substance. He was rushed to a private hospital, from where he was referred to Sri Guru Ram Das Hospital at Vallah, where he died.

Amar Singh, incharge of the Mai Bhago police chowki, said he was reportedly upset over his deteriorating health condition since he tested Covid positive.