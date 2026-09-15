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Home / Amritsar / Man dies, 4 hospitalised after inhaling generator fumes in Amritsar

Man dies, 4 hospitalised after inhaling generator fumes in Amritsar

Incident took place at a lottery shop in Mahan Singh Gate area late Monday night

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:48 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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A 55-year-old man died and four others were hospitalised after they fell unconscious due to generator fumes inside a closed room in the Mahan Singh Gate area here late Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Joginder Singh, a resident of Khasa.

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The incident took place around 7 pm at a lottery shop in the area.

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According to preliminary information, a generator had been kept in a room on the third floor of the building. Five persons were reportedly having food in the room when their health deteriorated and they lost consciousness.

They were rushed to a hospital, where Joginder Singh succumbed. The four others — Heera Lal, Sukhdev, Ashish Deep and Jagjit — are undergoing treatment.

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A police team reached the spot after being informed about the incident and initiated an inquiry. The circumstances leading to the accumulation of generator fumes in the closed room are being examined.

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