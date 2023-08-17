Man dies after being hit by train in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, August 16
An unidentified person died on the spot after being hit by a running train near Sangrana Sahib railway station on Wednesday.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswant Singh, in-charge of Government Railway Police (GRP), Tarn Taran, said the deceased appeared to be in his mid-thirties.
The ASI said the deceased was hit by a train bound for Amritsar from Khemkaran.
The ASI report under Section 174 of CrPC had been registered at the GRP police post inb Tarn Taran.
The body of the deceased had been kept at the mortuary of the GRP police station in Amritsar, the ASI added.
