DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Man dies after consuming poisonous substance in Tarn Taran

Man dies after consuming poisonous substance in Tarn Taran

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:03 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

Kulwant Singh (48), a resident of Lauhuka village under the jurisdiction of the Patti police, died on October 6 after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. The police have booked Manpreet Kaur, her husband Resham Singh and their son Sukhdev Singh alias Mani, all residents of Kirtowal Kalan, in connection with the case.

According to the complaint lodged by Sarabjit Kaur, wife of the deceased, the accused had taken Rs 3.50 lakh from Kulwant Singh on the promise of sending their daughter, Nagita, to Italy. However, instead of sending her to Italy, they sent her to Armenia, where she died after falling ill.

Advertisement

Sarabjit Kaur alleged that the family subsequently asked Manpreet Kaur, Resham Singh and Sukhdev Singh to return the money. In the presence of village elders, the accused allegedly agreed to repay Rs 1.90 lakh, of which they returned only Rs 55,000 before avoiding payment of the remaining amount.

Advertisement

Upset over the matter, Kulwant Singh allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on October 5. His family took him to the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran, where doctors provided first aid and advised them to shift him to another hospital for further treatment. He was subsequently admitted to a private hospital in Tarn Taran. However, owing to a lack of funds, the family brought him home, where he died on October 6.

ASI Paramjit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) had been registered against the three accused.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts