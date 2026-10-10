Man dies after consuming poisonous substance in Tarn Taran

Kulwant Singh (48), a resident of Lauhuka village under the jurisdiction of the Patti police, died on October 6 after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. The police have booked Manpreet Kaur, her husband Resham Singh and their son Sukhdev Singh alias Mani, all residents of Kirtowal Kalan, in connection with the case.

According to the complaint lodged by Sarabjit Kaur, wife of the deceased, the accused had taken Rs 3.50 lakh from Kulwant Singh on the promise of sending their daughter, Nagita, to Italy. However, instead of sending her to Italy, they sent her to Armenia, where she died after falling ill.

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Sarabjit Kaur alleged that the family subsequently asked Manpreet Kaur, Resham Singh and Sukhdev Singh to return the money. In the presence of village elders, the accused allegedly agreed to repay Rs 1.90 lakh, of which they returned only Rs 55,000 before avoiding payment of the remaining amount.

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Upset over the matter, Kulwant Singh allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on October 5. His family took him to the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran, where doctors provided first aid and advised them to shift him to another hospital for further treatment. He was subsequently admitted to a private hospital in Tarn Taran. However, owing to a lack of funds, the family brought him home, where he died on October 6.

ASI Paramjit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) had been registered against the three accused.