Man dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 21

A man identified as Sanjiv Sharma (37), a resident of Gobind Nagar, Kahnuwan Road, Batala, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Gaushal village canal falling under the jurisdiction of the Majitha police station in Amritsar rural police district.

He went missing on Monday while his body was found in the canal yesterday. The incident came to light when residents of the village informed the Majitha police about body of unknown person floating in the canal.

Renu Sharma, wife of the deceased, identified the body after Batala police informed her. Following her complaint, the police have booked Sanjiv’s brother Sandeep Sharma, his two sons Danish Sharma and Jatin Sharma, residents of Gobind Nagar Batala, on charges of abetment to suicide.

A case under Section 306 of the IPC was registered at the Majitha police station in this connection. No arrest has been made till now.

The complainant told the police that she got married to Sanjiv Sharma in 2006. She said there was a dispute between Sanjiv and his brother Sandeep over division of the property. She alleged that the suspect threw them out of the house. This left Sanjiv shattered and shocked. She said due to this, he was under depression.

She said on Monday, Sanjiv told her that he was going to meet a lawyer in connection with the dispute. However, he did not return. She said they tried to find him and also informed the police about him being missing. She said yesterday evening, the Batala police informed her about a body in the Gaushal village canal. She alleged that her husband took the extreme step as he was upset after being thrown out of the house and grabbing property by his brother Sandeep Sharma and his two sons.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Jang Bahadur Singh said the body was handed over to the family after autopsy and further investigations were under progress. He said raids were on to arrest the suspects.