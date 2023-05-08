Man dies by suicide after loan rift

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 7

Jagmohan Singh (37), a resident of Thatta village who was reported to be suffering from depression because of maltreatment by a mother-son duo of the same village, committed suicide on Saturday by hanging himself.

The accused have been identified as Ranjit Kaur and her son Amritpal Singh. Rajwinder Kaur, wife of the deceased who recorded her statement before the Sarhali police, said the accused had taken a loan of Rs 3.75 lakh from her husband more than two years back assuring that the amount would be returned within seven months.

The victim went into depression and committed suicide on Saturday by strangulating himself at his house. The accused have been booked under Sections 306 and 34, IPC, by Sarhali police.