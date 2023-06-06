Man dies by suicide, his lover booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

Chatiwind police have booked a woman on the charge of abetment to suicide after a youth ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance. The deceased has been identified as Tarsem Singh of Sangna village.

Kuldeep Singh, the brother of the deceased, told the police that yesterday he got a call from his mother that Tarsem had consumed poison and died on Saturday night. He said he reached the house and found his brother’s body lying on the bed.

A suicide note was found from his pocket. He wrote that he had been in a relationship with Simranjit Kaur for the last three years and now she was threatening to leave him. Upset over this, he died by suicide by consuming a poisonous substance.

The police have registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC against Simranjit. The police said the body was the deceased was handed over to the family following an autopsy. Further investigations is under progress, the police said.