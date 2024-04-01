Man dies by suicide; wife, her brother held

Amritsar, March 31
Around six months after his marriage, Jagroop Singh committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Ajaibwali village yesterday. Before dying he made a video accusing his wife Loveleen Kaur and her brother Loveran Singh, both residents of Babowali village, of forcing him to end his life. The police have arrested both the suspects and registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC against them.
Lakhbir Singh, father of the deceased told the police that Jagroop married Loveleen in October. She worked at a private hospital situated on the mall road in the city. He said that two months after the marriage, Loveleen asked Jagroop to move away from his family. However, Jagroop was not ready for this and it upset him.
Lakhbir said “Four days ago Loveleen asked Jagroop for divorce as she did not want to live with him. We called her family and other respectable persons at the residence of Sarpanch Sarabjit Singh and urged the couple to stay together; however Loveleen was adamant.”
They left the house and returned to their native village, he added.
He said, “Jagroop was upset and ended his life by hanging himself with the iron girder at our house.”
Lakhbir said they found a video on his phone in which he accused Loveleen and her brother of harassing him. He held them responsible for having taken the extreme step of ending his life.
