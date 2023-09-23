Man dies by suicide; wife, in-laws booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 22

Perturbed over harassment by his wife and in-laws, a man committed suicide by hanging himself at Awan village falling under the Ramdass police station here. The incident occurred on three days ago while a case was registered on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Lovepreet Masih (26). Following a complaint by his mother Parveen Masih, the police have booked his wife Rajji, her elder brother Gajjan and his relative Raman of Jhangi village on the charge of abetment to suicide in this connection.

Parveen told the police that Lovepreet was married to Rajji, a resident of Jhangi village in Gurdaspur district, around four years ago. She alleged that after the marriage, her daughter-in-law often quarrelled with her son and went to her parents’ house. However, following the intervention of relatives, they brought her back. She alleged that Rajji’s elder brother Gajjan used to interfere in the affairs of their family.

She said three days ago, she went to Ramdass for some domestic work. She said around 6.30pm Lovepreet called her to say that Gajjan and Raman had come to their home and were quarrelling with him. They were shouting that he had destroyed the life of Rajji and you should die.

She said she along with her nephew immediately rushed back to home and found her son hanging from the ceiling. She said they brought him down and rushed him to the Ramdas government hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead.

The police have registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC against Rajji, Gajjan and Raman and efforts were on to nab them. Further investigations were underway, said the police.